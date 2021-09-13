SPCA Serving Erie County pauses dog adoptions

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County has temporarily paused dog adoptions after more than one dog was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Adoptions are on pause through, at least, Friday while the shelter is cleaned and dogs are treated and monitored.

The shelter will reevaluate the situation at the end of the week.

