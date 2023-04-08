WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday on the I-90 eastbound in the Town of West Seneca. They say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a short tandem tractor trailer.

Troopers say they confirmed one fatality at the scene of the crash.