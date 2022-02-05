Students create hand-crafted Valentine’s Day cards for service members

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Valentine’s Day is a little over a week away and kids at several local schools are helping with Valentine’s for our Troops.

Students created hand-crafted valentines for military service members. The crafts will be combined with care packages donated from local groups.

“We received emails and thank you cards and photos. They truly enjoy getting a little taste of home. And I think they get a real kick out of receiving gifts and cards from students in the community,” said Lisa Blair, president, Blue Star Mothers.

Blue Star Mothers partnered with Servpro in an effort to ship these packages safely.