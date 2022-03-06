WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 lottery ticket from Ebenezer Stop & Shop in West Seneca, more than $40,000 could be yours.

A winning ticket worth $43,596 was sold at the Union Road convenience store for the March 5 Take 5 evening drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-14-26-38-39.

Prizes can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Need to claim your prize? Click here.