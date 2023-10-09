WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another winning lottery ticket was sold at a store in West Seneca, this time near the border of Buffalo.

The New York Lottery says a top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold at Corner Market on Potters Road.

The ticket, which was for the Sunday evening drawing, is worth more than $31,000. The winning numbers were 3-10-21-22-30.

Winning New York Lottery tickets may be turned in for prizes within one year of their drawing.