WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another winning lottery ticket was sold at a store in West Seneca, this time near the border of Buffalo.

The New York Lottery says a top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold at Corner Market on Potters Road.

The ticket, which was for the Sunday evening drawing, is worth more than $31,000. The winning numbers were 3-10-21-22-30.

Winning New York Lottery tickets may be turned in for prizes within one year of their drawing.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.