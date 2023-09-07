WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Western New York, this time in West Seneca.

The New York Lottery says the ticket was sold as part of Wednesday evening’s drawing. It was purchased at the Tops store on Orchard Park Road, just south of Cazenovia Creek.

The ticket, which is worth $34,915.50, had winning numbers of 8-18-21-25-37.

Winning New York Lottery tickets can be turned in for a prize within a year of their respective drawings.