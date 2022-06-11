WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kitten Games Series is back, as the Ten Lives Cat Adoption Group will be hosting its second game of 2022, with two teams of kittens competing in a game of hockey on June 18.

Trainwreck Sports will provide live commentary for the event, as the Rockin’ Buffalos take on the Williamsville Foxes. The event will take place from 12-4 p.m. at the Rockin’ Buffalo Saloon at 1800 Union Rd. in West Seneca.

There will be theme baskets, special raffles and a 50/50 to benefit the shelter. The group will also be selling a specialty cocktail — the TLC. All proceeds from the event benefit the Ten Lives Club. The event will wrap up in time for the start of Game 1 or Game 2 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals, which is scheduled to play Saturday at 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, view the flyer below or click here.

(Courtesy: Ten Lives Club)