Tractor trailer fire causes temporary closure of part of I-90

West Seneca

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — I-90 was closed south of Ridge Rd. on Sunday night when a tractor trailer caught fire.

West Seneca police tweeted photos of the incident.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt, and it’s not clear how the fire started.

