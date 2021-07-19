Tractor trailer fire causes temporary closure of part of I-90

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — I-90 was closed south of Ridge Rd. on Sunday night when a tractor trailer caught fire.
West Seneca police tweeted photos of the incident.
Police have not said if anyone was hurt, and it’s not clear how the fire started.
