U-Haul truck hits utility pole in West Seneca, driver leaves scene

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the middle of the night, West Seneca police say people on Seneca St. at Willink Ave. were without power.

By the time the sun was up Friday morning, it was already back on, and police provided a reason as to why it went off in the first place.

“If you drove your U-HAUL through a utility pole tonight and ran away from the scene, contact us for help getting your security deposit back,” the police department wrote on Twitter.

With that, police tweeted a couple of photos from the scene.

Power is out on a portion of Seneca St at Willink Ave. Crews are on their way but no ETA yet for power restoration. Also if you drove your U-HAUL through a utility pole tonight and ran away from the scene contact us for help getting your security deposit back. pic.twitter.com/nJbBeIjx4l — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) March 12, 2021