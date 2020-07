WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Union Rd. in West Seneca is back open after it was closed down for several hours while crews responded to a fire.

The fire wasn’t far from Route 400. Southbound traffic had been closed on Union from there to South Ave.

The video above shows drone footage that was shared with us by a News 4 viewer.

