BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nicholas Certo has two local warrants, and the West Seneca Police Department is looking for him regarding roofing scams involving the elderly, according to Crime Stoppers Buffalo.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Crime Stoppers urge anyone with information on Certo’s whereabouts to come forward.

Officials ask you to contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App.