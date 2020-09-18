Utility work to close part of Route 240 near Ridge Road

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is scheduled to perform utility work on Route 240 (Orchard Park Rd.) in West Seneca next week.

The work will start on Friday, September 25 and continue through the next day.

Because of this, drivers should expect to find lane closures near Ridge Rd. Those closures will start on Friday at 6 p.m., but it’s not clear when they’ll be lifted.

Drivers should anticipate delays.

