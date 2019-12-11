VIDEOS: Snowy roads create rough driving conditions

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you woke up early enough north of Buffalo, the roads were clear and your lawn probably looked green, but south of the city, it was a different story.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak took a ride through West Seneca, where snow covered the roads and made the morning commute a bit more difficult.

Going to be a very messy morning commute. We’ve passed several accidents on the 190 south already. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/bUxf7cD2Ii — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) December 11, 2019

Most of western New York, including southern Erie County, are under a winter weather advisory. Depending on the area you live in, it could expire anywhere from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.

Later in the morning, News 4’s Katie Alexander showed us how Buffalo looked as more people began to hit the road.

The flakes are really starting to fly here in North Buffalo! @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/VRy4rjpokV — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) December 11, 2019

Current view: The 198 between Parkside and Delaware. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/g3QkL2ZYya — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) December 11, 2019

The snow quickly made it’s way north, and has been troublesome for commuters.

Here’s what it looked like around 8 a.m.

About to take the exit off Rt. 5 into downtown #Buffalo … not that you can see any of our skyline in this snow. @news4buffalo ❄️ pic.twitter.com/hp2aIboQrQ — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) December 11, 2019

