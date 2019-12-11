VIDEOS: Snowy roads create rough driving conditions

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you woke up early enough north of Buffalo, the roads were clear and your lawn probably looked green, but south of the city, it was a different story.
News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak took a ride through West Seneca, where snow covered the roads and made the morning commute a bit more difficult.
Most of western New York, including southern Erie County, are under a winter weather advisory. Depending on the area you live in, it could expire anywhere from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.
Later in the morning, News 4’s Katie Alexander showed us how Buffalo looked as more people began to hit the road.
The snow quickly made it’s way north, and has been troublesome for commuters.
Here’s what it looked like around 8 a.m.
