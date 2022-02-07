WATCH: Cat and deer meet via window in West Seneca

West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Check out this video shared by Ciara in West Seneca.

In it, you can see the unlikely friendship that seems to have sparked between a fawn and a cat. The two, sort of, met face to face, but were separated by a glass window.

