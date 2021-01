WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)-- The West Seneca Police Department says an officer was attacked by a pit bull while responding to a domestic disturbance call after its owner allegedly released it to attack the officer on New Years Day.

The department tells us officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 22 Burch Avenue at 11 p.m. on January 1. Police say the victim who made the call had "safeguarded" herself in the lower apartment on Burch Avenue.