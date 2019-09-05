WATCH: News 4 wakes up sisters before first day of school

We’re getting you ‘Ready 4 School.’ Literally.

News 4’s Kelsey Anderson and WYRK’s Clay and Company woke up two sisters in West Seneca ahead of their first day back to school. The family won a WYRK contest, which brought the crew to their home early Thursday morning.

“I checked with the family and made sure everyone was on board,” Scott Robertson said. “We said ‘lets go for it,’ And here we are, it’s the first day of school (and) we have the radio station in the background, the news and media. It’s pretty awesome.”

Robertson sisters, 11-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old Lily were in bed when News 4 and Clay and Company arrived, but at 6 a.m. the crew sounded the alarm.

Watch the video above to see the moment the sisters were woken up.

“It was kind of creepy,” Sophie laughed.

“It was exciting too, because I mean you never get News 4 waking you up,” Lily said. “No one ever gets that. It’s a good opportunity.”

After the exciting wake-up call, News 4’s Kelsey Anderson helped curl Sophie’s hair. The 6th grader and 8th grader then ate breakfast, took photos and hopped on the bus.

As for mom and dad… Christina and Scott Robertson have a yearly tradition of taking off of work the first day of school.

“We’re going to go to lunch, and have a couple cocktails,” Christina laughed.