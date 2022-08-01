WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police say residents’ water availability may be affected by a water main break on Mineral Springs Road.
West Seneca police say the break on the road’s 1100 block started around 5:35 a.m. The road is closed from Cresthaven to Steiner, and it’s not clear when it will reopen.
On Twitter, police shared a video of water spewing onto the road. It’s not clear how many homes are being affected by this incident.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.