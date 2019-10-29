Four arrested after weekend car chase ends in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four men were arrested by police in West Seneca after a chase that ended early Sunday morning on Union Road.

Early in the morning, police acted on tips of possible gang activity at The Vault, a nightclub on Seneca Street.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers say someone drove away from the club and committed a number of traffic infractions.

Police tried to pull the driver over, but the vehicle continued moving at a high rate of speed.

Eventually, the chase stopped on Union Rd. near Gardenview Restaurant. The four people inside the vehicle were detained.

As police investigated the vehicle, they say they found a loaded handgun and a baggie suspected to contain marijuana in it. According to police, the handgun was stolen from a location in Rochester.

The driver, who was identified as Antwaine Parker, Jr., 26, was given field sobriety tests. Police charged him with DWI; second, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several other traffic and vehicle-related crimes. After his arraignment, Parker was held on $100,000 bail.

Parker’s passengers, Sydney Johnson, 26; Maurice Cheatom, 25; and Tarrin Hall, 31, all face charges for criminal weapon possession and unlawful marijuana possession. Cheatom was held on $50,000 bail, while Johnson and Hall were released following arraignment.

Editor’s note: The initial version of this article went into great detail about a police chase in the town that occurred two days before. The separate but unrelated incident is detailed in a new article.

When asked, police said that there were no booking photos from the first chase due to New York state bail reform regulations which took effect this year. Police said those mugshots would be available on November 12.