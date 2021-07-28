West Seneca 3-year-old recovers after being found at bottom of pool

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca family is thankful after their three-year-old daughter was saved from drowning.

According to West Seneca police, Stella was found at the bottom of a pool near her family’s house. Her father was able to pull her out of the pool and perform CPR with the help of a neighbor.

Stella was taken to the hospital, where she made a full recovery. Officers with the department say they’re glad the story had a happy ending, but want to remind people of how things could have ended differently.

They’re reminding parents to check the pool first if a child is missing. They also say a “water watcher,” such as a parent or an older child should be designated to keep an eye on the pool any time it’s in use.

Learning CPR is also a must, and can save a life.