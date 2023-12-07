WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ALDI store on Harlem Road in West Seneca reopened its doors Thursday morning, showcasing an environment enhanced with environmentally friendly materials.

The reopening of the store took place at 8:30 a.m. Inside, ALDI said it improved the store layout and added more refrigeration. Additionally, there are open ceilings and natural lighting.

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” Aaron Sumida, Tully regional vice president for ALDI, said.

Going forward, ALDI will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From now through Sunday, customers at the Harlem Road ALDI can enter a sweepstakes to win a $500 gift card.