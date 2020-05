WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A popular West Seneca bakery announced it will be reopening for curbside delivery and normal pickup in the next week.

The owner of Eileen’s Centerview Bakery says she’s so grateful for the community response and her employees, and is excited to open the bakery back up.

The bakery added plexiglass inside and will limit four to six customers in the bakery at a time.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.