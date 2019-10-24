West Seneca bank robbery suspect caught by police after running through several yards

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in West Seneca have announced an arrest in the weekend robbery of an M&T Bank branch.

Mitchell Jonathan is charged with robbery, a felony, and a host of misdemeanors including petit larceny and resisting arrest.

Police allege that Jonathan, 35, robbed the Slade Avenue branch on Saturday and left on foot.

On Wednesday night, police said an officer questioned Jonathan e on Indian Church Road but he then took off, only to be located in a nearby yard. From there, police said Jonathan again ran away through backyards and over several fences, before he was caught in a Collins Avenue backyard.

Jonathan will also be arraigned on misdemeanor charges of false personation, obstructing governmental administration, and drug charges.