WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Goggles and some face masks are headed to ECMC on Monday courtesy of Matthew Bystrak, Superintendent of the West Seneca Central School District.

The district says they’re working with West Seneca Police to coordinate the pick-up and delivery.

“I think this effort may inspire confidence in our public that all these entities are working together to help our community through this difficult time,” Bystrak said.