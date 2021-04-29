West Seneca Community Days events canceled

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year’s West Seneca Community Days events are canceled.

The West Seneca Civic and Patriotic Commission decided to cancel this over uncertainty of state guidelines.

“With the uncertainty of the NYS and CDC guidelines that would be in place when the event is scheduled, the committee felt that this was the best decision to make. In addition, the event is run by volunteers and it might be difficult to find people who would be willing to enforce mask and distancing regulations. Community Days takes months of planning and commitments from vendors, community organizations and parade participants, many of whom have not practiced together for over one year. We tried to think of ways that we might still be able to hold a parade and/or the fireworks but thought these too would bring people together in large groups. This is a heavy-hearted decision. The committee looks forward to this event every year to support West Seneca and celebrate our great community. We hope with safety and vaccinations, we will be able to put this pandemic behind us and come back bigger and stronger in 2022.”

Joan Lillis, commission chair