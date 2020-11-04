West Seneca CSD moves return date for students in grades 7-12

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Seneca Central School District has made a change in its plans to bring back students.

In a letter to families, School Superintendent Matthew Bystrak announced that students in grades seven through 12 will return on December 14, along with those in grades three through six.

Here is the updated schedule:

Nov. 9th – Select Self-Contained Special Education Classrooms

Nov. 16th – Universal Pre-Kindergarten (Northwood & Allendale)

Nov. 30th – Students in Kindergarten

December 7th – Students in grades 1 & 2

December 14th – Students in grades 3 – 12

Read Bystrak’s letter to families in the school district here.

