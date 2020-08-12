West Seneca CSD planning for phased return to classrooms

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – West Seneca has adopted a phased reopening plan for
the coming school year.

Starting September 8, students will begin learning remotely, with both live and
asynchronous instruction.

There will be no in-person classes during this phase, which is scheduled to go
through Thanksgiving break. After that, some students may start returning to the
school buildings for in-person instruction.

“Our goal as a district is to eventually return all students to our campus this year in
some capacity,” a letter from Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said.

During the first phase of learning, all students will be provided with a Chromebook.
Additionally, the school district says it will take steps to make sure all students have
Internet connectivity.

The second phase will likely be a combination of remote and in-person learning,
Bystrak says. Students still may learn completely from home in the second phase if
parents request this model.

To better explain West Seneca’s plans for students, a series of public meetings will
be held via the Internet.

The first public meeting will be Wednesday night from 6-7:30 p.m. Subsequent
meetings will happen on August 18 and 19 from 6-7 p.m.

