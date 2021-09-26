West Seneca Historical Society unveils marker commemorating the legend of Kau-Qua-Tau

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca’s Historical Society is honoring a legendary figure in the town’s history. Officials unveiled a marker in honor of Kau-Qua-Tau.
The Seneca medicine woman was executed for witchcraft in the 1820s.
The marker is placed at lower Lower Ebenezer Cemetery where it’s believed Kau-Qua-Tau is buried and where her spirit still remains.
“The role of the Seneca Nation in our town’s history is vital. They were the first inhabitants here. And this is a story that has some local attractions. But we want to get the story out more of this woman, a respected member of her community we feel that she was kind of an unfortunate demise, but we want to keep her memory alive,” said
The marker was paid through a grant from the Pomeroy Foundation’s Legends and Lore program.
