West Seneca Historical Society unveils marker commemorating the legend of Kau-Qua-Tau

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca’s Historical Society is honoring a legendary figure in the town’s history. Officials unveiled a marker in honor of Kau-Qua-Tau.

The Seneca medicine woman was executed for witchcraft in the 1820s.

The marker is placed at lower Lower Ebenezer Cemetery where it’s believed Kau-Qua-Tau is buried and where her spirit still remains.

The marker was paid through a grant from the Pomeroy Foundation’s Legends and Lore program.

