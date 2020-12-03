West Seneca Home Depot donates $2,000 to Veteran’s service dog program

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Home Depot store in West Seneca is showing thanks to local Veterans this holiday season.
It donated $2,000 to the ‘Western New York Heroes’ Service Dog’ program December 2.
Watch the full story in the player above.
by: News 4 StaffPosted: / Updated:
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Home Depot store in West Seneca is showing thanks to local Veterans this holiday season.
It donated $2,000 to the ‘Western New York Heroes’ Service Dog’ program December 2.
Watch the full story in the player above.