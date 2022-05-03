WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man was arraigned Friday Morning in town court after he allegedly stole from a home improvement retailer, in addition to other store locations across Western New York.

Dylan Biddeman, 26, was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony. According to the District Attorney’s office, Biddeman acted in concert with co-defendant Ryan Miller, 33, who also hails from West Seneca, in the incidents.

Miller was arraigned on April 26, on one count of grand larceny in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, also a Class D felony. Miller was accused of stealing over $10,000 in merchandise.

Both men were released on their own recognizance and are scheduled to return to court on May 27. They each face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted.