West Seneca man arrested after stabbing girlfriend several times with kitchen knife

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A West Seneca man is in custody tonight after police say he grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend several times.

West Seneca Police say an investigation leads them to believe 35-year-old Michael Slawatycki may have been reacting to illicit drugs inside his apartment.

Patrol officers tell News 4 they found Slawatycki in the backyard of the apartment on Clinton Street right after 3:30 p.m., only wearing underwear, covered in blood, and screaming incoherently.

He was highly aggressive toward responding officers, who had to tase Slawatycki twice before going to the ground where he continued to fight with officers, according to police.

After the brief struggle, police took him into custody.

Police say other tenants who heard the incident attempted to intervene but were also attacked.

The girlfriend is expected to be released from ECMC soon, where she was taken for multiple stab wounds.

Slawatycki is awaiting arraignment at the West Seneca Police Department after he went to ECMC for lacerations to his hand.

Police charged him with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and two counts of harassment.

