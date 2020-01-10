West Seneca man caught with child porn while out on parole sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man who admitted to having child pornography after state troopers searched his bedroom was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Justin Wheeler in May 2019 pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography following his Oct. 2017 arrest.

Wheeler, 27, was at the time on parole for a 2013 attempted rape conviction, which stemmed from his sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

While searching his bedroom, parole officers found a phone that contained 90 images and 269 videos of child pornography. Some content depicted prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.

Wheeler also received lifetime supervised release as part of the sentence.