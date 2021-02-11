West Seneca man charged with possessing child porn, destroying evidence

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man has been charged with possessing child pornography and destroying evidence.

Back in September 2019, investigators say they found an IP address that was traced back to 33-year-old Shawn Johnson. They say the IP address requested suspected child porn files on a peer-to-peer sharing network.

A few months later, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Johnson’s address on Angle Rd. and entered the residence.

When they got inside, they say they heard loud noises coming from the second floor. There, officials say Johnson was found standing in his bedroom with a laptop in his hands, smashing it against the wall.

Prosecutors say the laptop was severely damaged, but officials were able to recover roughly 80 percent of the data. The data included numerous images and videos of child porn, officials say.

If Johnson is convicted of the charges against him, he could spend up to 40 years in prison and/or pay a $250,000 fine.