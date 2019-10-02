West Seneca man found guilty of choking his wife

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–51-year-old Erich Nikischer of West Seneca has been found guilty by a State Supreme Court Justice of criminal obstruction of breathing, after a two-day bench trial.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, in August 2018 Nikischer and his wife were arguing inside their home, and he began to choke her with his hands.

Nikishcer’s wife was able to escape from the home and flag down a driver passing by, who called 911.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Officials say Nikischer faces a maximum of one year in jail and remains released on his own recognizance.