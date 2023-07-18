WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man has been found guilty of murder, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Jarius Kedzierski, 25, was found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree after a five-day trial. The jury rendered their decision after 10 hours of deliberation.

In July 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., authorities say Kedzierski and the victim were involved in a physical altercation on Edson Street. After the fight on the street, authorities say Kedzierski attacked the victim from behind and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim, 29-year-old Maurice G. Kidd, Jr., was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced deceased.

Kedzierski faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 29 and continues to be held without bail.