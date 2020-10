WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents in the West Seneca Central School District plan to hold a protest on Tuesday.

They say it’s taking too long to get their children back in the classroom. Some students will return on November 9, but older students won’t go back until next year.

Parents we spoke with say their kids are having a hard time adjusting to remote learning, and it would be easier for them to learn in person.

The protest is scheduled to take place from 5-6 p.m.