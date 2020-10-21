West Seneca parents to vote on reopening plan for students

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca school officials are planning to slowly bring students back into the classrooms.

Parents of elementary school students will be able to vote between two hybrid models. One would bring students back for a half day, twice a week.

The other option is a full-day hybrid model.

Special education students will be the first ones to return to school on November 9.

A group of parents is planning a protest against the district’s announcement. In the meantime, students are learning remotely.