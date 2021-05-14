West Seneca PD asking for help finding “guardian angel” nurse to thank her after saving man’s life

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Seneca Police Department is asking for your help in finding a “guardian angel” nurse that helped save a man’s life after a rollover accident Friday morning.

A man flipped his car on Route 400 South in West Seneca and suffered a laceration to his arm, losing a lot of blood. A woman who identified herself as a nurse, stopped to help the man — using a pair of jumper cables to make tourniquet and saving the mans life.

West Seneca Police say the woman disappeared before they could get her name, hailing her as a guardian angel. The man and police want to thank the nurse and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

According to WSPD, the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. and describe the nurse as “a white female, possibly with blonde hair and in her 40s.” Police understand the woman may not want recognition, but would still like to thank her.