West Seneca PD: Dead body in woods found off Transit Road

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dead body was found Thursday evening in the woods off Transit Road near Buffalo Creek Road.

West Seneca Police said in a Facebook post; the man’s body has “physical features consistent with our missing person.” Authorities have been searching for a missing 53-year-old man; he was last seen Tuesday.

The body was found in a wooded area west of Mayer Brothers.

The identity of the man and cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to get answers as WSPD detectives investigate the discovery.

Police added that the search for the missing man has been called off.