WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca police officer and another man have been ordered to perform 20 hours of community service as the result of an investigation into fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, a package from China addressed to 30-year-old West Seneca resident Kurt Surprenant was intercepted by the United States Department of Homeland Security. They say it contained blank COVID vaccination cards.

The DA’s office says investigators then conducted a controlled delivery of the package to Surprenant’s home and obtained a search warrant.

While the investigation was going on, the DA’s office says Surprenant was found to have obtained a falsified card from his friend, 40-year-old West Seneca police officer Paul Daley. At the time, Daley was off-duty.

It was determined by authorities’ investigation that the falsified card was never used, the DA’s office said.

Both Surprenant and Daley pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct — a violation. In addition to community service, they each received a one-year conditional discharge.