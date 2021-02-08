West Seneca police capture 2 dogs inside Tops store

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police officers captured two dogs inside of the Tops store on Harlem Rd.

It’s not clear how they got there, but West Seneca police shared the news on Monday morning, joking that the dogs were “attempting to shoplift from the produce section.”

No strangers to some good fun, police followed that by saying “The first one isn’t talking, but the other rolled over after one biscuit.”

Shortly after, they shared another update, saying “they were released early for good behavior to their owner.”

