1  of  2
Coronavirus
Most WNY counties, other than Erie, are eligible for elective surgeries Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 306 active closings. Click for more details.

West Seneca police chronicle dagger retrieval after child drops it in drainage pipe

West Seneca

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, the West Seneca Police Department chronicled an adventure that’s as funny as it is sweet.

It started with this tweet:

Shortly after, police tweeted that “Timmy is facing several weeks of being banned from video games. Stakes are high.”

Later, police tweeted a picture of the drainage pipe. They were told it was several feet deep.

A series of tweets followed, showing officers trying, and failing, to get the dagger. This included attempts with a magnet on a string, and using two orange reflector poles as chopsticks.

Eventually, police had to start digging and cracking through some concrete.

Officers finally had some luck, and the dagger was reclaimed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss