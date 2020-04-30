West Seneca police chronicle dagger retrieval after child drops it in drainage pipe

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, the West Seneca Police Department chronicled an adventure that’s as funny as it is sweet.
It started with this tweet:
Shortly after, police tweeted that “Timmy is facing several weeks of being banned from video games. Stakes are high.”
Later, police tweeted a picture of the drainage pipe. They were told it was several feet deep.
A series of tweets followed, showing officers trying, and failing, to get the dagger. This included attempts with a magnet on a string, and using two orange reflector poles as chopsticks.
Eventually, police had to start digging and cracking through some concrete.
Officers finally had some luck, and the dagger was reclaimed.