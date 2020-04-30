West Seneca police chronicle dagger retrieval after child drops it in drainage pipe

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, the West Seneca Police Department chronicled an adventure that’s as funny as it is sweet.

It started with this tweet:

Patrol responding to Zone 4 to assist a nine year old boy (we'll call him Little Timmy) who dropped a family heirloom into a drainage pipe. Officer Daley has been training his whole career for this moment. Updates to follow. — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) April 30, 2020

Shortly after, police tweeted that “Timmy is facing several weeks of being banned from video games. Stakes are high.”

Later, police tweeted a picture of the drainage pipe. They were told it was several feet deep.

Picture of the drainage pipe. Told the pipe is "several feet deep". At the bottom is a 5th generation dagger which is to be passed on to Timmy's future son. pic.twitter.com/cC3ztBQlDG — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) April 30, 2020

A series of tweets followed, showing officers trying, and failing, to get the dagger. This included attempts with a magnet on a string, and using two orange reflector poles as chopsticks.

Eventually, police had to start digging and cracking through some concrete.

We're loosened it but this thing is like Thor's Hammer and only Timmy's grip can release it. pic.twitter.com/tXEovdMaX8 — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) April 30, 2020

Officers finally had some luck, and the dagger was reclaimed.