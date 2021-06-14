West Seneca Police: Driver in his 90s mistook gas pedal for brake

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police say a man in his 90s mistook the gas pedal for the brake in the Tops parking lot on Orchard Park Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police say no one was hit or injured.

Watch video of incident in Tops parking lot below:

Many don't know that any "concerned individual" can also submit a Request for Driver Review if there are specific concerns due to that persons actions, health, behavior, a driving incident, or other cause. Information on the process can be found here-https://t.co/tbNm18mEKn — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) June 14, 2021

The department submitted a Request for Driver Review to the DMV for a re-evaluation of their ability to drive.

According to police, any concerned individual can also submit a Request for Driver Review if there are specific concerns due to the person’s actions, health, behavior, a driving incident, or other cause.