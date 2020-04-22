West Seneca Police further encourage man in getting some assistance

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–We first brought you of the story of four West Seneca Police patrolmen creating a care package for a man they found sleeping in the bushes on Tuesday.

But the story doesn’t end there.

“Thank you to the many people and organizations that have reached out to help with the man from yesterday’s post,” West Seneca Police said on Facebook.

They tell us officers located the man known as “Gabe” in town today and were successful at encouraging him to accept some assistance.

Police say the Restoration Society, Inc. reached out to them and arranged to take Gabe and get set up with them at the Flickinger Center.

According to police, he will receive a medical/mental health evaluation, be assisted in getting an ID card, a stimulus check, and access to finding a job and permanent home.

“Gabe is only 24 years old and was genuinely moved by everyone’s generosity and offers to help. He asked us to share this story and the photos in hopes it may inspire others to help someone else in his situation. You never know where one act of kindness may lead,” the police department said in their post.

They are also reiterating that the officers were glad to do it but want to remain anonymous.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.