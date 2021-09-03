West Seneca police “interrogate” dog found on Union near Norwood

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One pup proved he’s the best of boys. Even when questioned by police, he didn’t spill the beans.

The West Seneca Police Department posted this on Facebook:

They say they found the dog on Union near Norwood, and interrogated him to find out who’s a good boy. But the dog’s lips were sealed.

Police say he wasn’t giving up any names so he’ll be in the lockup until they get answers.

People are lending the unknown pup some legal advice on social media. They’re telling him not to bark until his lawyer is present. A few people even offered to bail him out.