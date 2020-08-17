West Seneca Police investigating actions of officer who responded to situation at Planned Parenthood

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–West Seneca Police say they are aware of some second-hand information circulating on social media regarding a call they were dispatched to at the Planned Parenthood clinic in the town last Friday.

On Facebook, police say they are working with the administrative staff from Planned Parenthood on a joint investigation into the incident and allegations made regarding the demeanor of an officer who responded to the situation.

The officer in question is suspended from duty while the investigation is ongoing.

“The West Seneca Police Department prides itself on its professional standards and being a strong community partner. We support, and stand shoulder to shoulder with those who are working to make West Seneca a better place through positive change. We ask that interested parties allow us to work with Planned Parenthood and give us an opportunity to compile specifics as to what occurred so we can make corrective measures as the facts dictate,” officials concluded in the Facebook post.

