West Seneca police looking for driver of abandoned truck

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police are looking for the driver of an abandoned truck.

Early Tuesday morning, crews closed down Seneca St. between Willink Ave. and Chamberlin Dr. to repair two downed utility poles.

The road was reopened by 8:45 a.m.

West Seneca police tweeted a cheeky message to go with the traffic updates, saying “Also if by chance you happened to (allegedly) drive drunk through two utility poles this morning, abandoned your truck and ran away- contact us to claim your prize!”

They say the person who left the scene was wearing a Bills jersey.

