WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in West Seneca are looking for help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Darlene Vacanti, 60, who has schizophrenia, is missing from the area of Mineral Springs Road and Harlem Road, police said. It’s not clear what direction she went in.

At the time she went missing, Vacanti was wearing a long, dark blue and white dress and a red, plaid shirt tied around her waist.

Vacanti was described as 5’4″, 145 lbs. and having a small build. Police said she has short, brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (716) 674-2280.