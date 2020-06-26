West Seneca police looking for owner of lost dog they found “jaywalking”

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Seneca Police Department has received a lot of attention for its social media antics, and the recent furry cuteness it shared is no exception.
On Thursday afternoon, police shared a tweet of a smiling dog who was “found jaywalking in the 500 block of Main St.”
Describing him as a “super friendly good boy,” the police department went on to say “One like and we are keeping him for ourselves if no one claims him.”
Well, the post inevitably received a “like” — more than 800, actually.
It’s not clear if the pup’s owner has reached out to the police department to claim him yet.