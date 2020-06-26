West Seneca police looking for owner of lost dog they found “jaywalking”

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Seneca Police Department has received a lot of attention for its social media antics, and the recent furry cuteness it shared is no exception.

On Thursday afternoon, police shared a tweet of a smiling dog who was “found jaywalking in the 500 block of Main St.”

Describing him as a “super friendly good boy,” the police department went on to say “One like and we are keeping him for ourselves if no one claims him.”

Found jaywalking in the 500 block of Main St is this super friendly good boy. One like and we are keeping him for ourselves if no one claims him. pic.twitter.com/Ns6OtkfGRe — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) June 25, 2020

Well, the post inevitably received a “like” — more than 800, actually.

It’s not clear if the pup’s owner has reached out to the police department to claim him yet.