WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police are investigating the burglary of a jewelry store.

There is a person of interest police are looking to speak with.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (716) 675-8423 or the Detective Bureau at (716) 674-3154.