WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are asking for the public’s help identifying persons of interest in a property damage incident.

Police say it happened at Ebenezer Railcar on Indian Church Rd.

Can you help us identify any of these persons of interest in an investigation into property damage at Ebenezer Railcar on Indian Church Rd. Although the real crime here might be these outfits. If you have any information contact our Anonymous Tipline at 675-8423. pic.twitter.com/uLub6bbpUo — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) May 21, 2021

The department asks anyone with information to contact its anonymous tipline at 675-8423.